

CTV Saskatoon





Heavy snowfall over the past few days has kept Saskatoon crews working 24 hours a day clearing streets.

The snow began in the city early Saturday morning and continued periodically into Monday, with a total of about 15 to 20 centimetres hitting the city.

“Right now, we have about 70 pieces of equipment on the road, which includes graders, plows, sanders and sidewalk plows,” Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations, said Monday.

About 70 per cent of the city’s high-traffic roads, such as Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive and Eighth Street, were cleared after the initial snowfall before the second wave of snow hit — which pulled clearing crews back to the high-priority streets.

“Last night, when fresh accumulations reached five centimetres, we had to pull our resources off our normal clean-up route and send them back to Eighth Street, Circle Drive, Idylwyld — the highest priority commuter routes — to make sure they were moving as good as we could get them for this morning,” Harris said.

Several vehicles and a few city buses were left stuck during the morning commute Monday.

School buses for a number of First Student Saskatoon routes — including all wheelchair buses, Warman to Martensville immersion buses, rural routes 688 and 689 and all Vonda routes — were cancelled, as were Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools rural routes south of Saskatoon and farm school bus routes.

The province’s Highway Hotline showed throughout the day that winter driving conditions existed on most highways across Saskatchewan.

Some flights, including a flight to Calgary and a flight to Vancouver, were cancelled at Saskatoon’s airport.

Snowfall warnings for Saskatoon were lifted Monday afternoon, but Environment Canada’s forecast still called for the potential for more snow. Tuesday’s forecast, specifically, called for a 60 per cent chance of flurries — though a spokesperson for the weather agency noted Monday much of the snowfall was finished.

“Here in Saskatoon, we’re on the edge of the system. We are seeing a few flakes now, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see very much more in terms of heavy precipitation, so what we have on the ground is what we’ll be stuck with now, without much more falling,” Environment Canada’s John Paul Cragg said.

Warnings were still in effect early Monday evening for a number of regions in eastern Saskatchewan.