SASKATOON -- The Prairie Lily is set to cruise again on Canada Day.

"We'll have reduced capacity and safety protocols in place to make your experience with us as safe as possible," according to a Twitter post.

The Prairie Lily website lists 13 COVID-19 precautions.

For example, the boat will operate at 40 per cent capacity to accommodate physical distancing. Guests are asked to do not bring drinks, food or extra items.

And if passengers fail to comply with crew requests, the Captain has to option to beach the ship along the river and require these guests to disembark.

Cruises can now be booked online.