Saskatoon's busiest bridge down to half-capacity soon

Road construction season is starting early in Saskatoon.

In an effort to finish a major project in just one season, workers will begin a nine-month rehabilitation effort on the 40-year-old Circle Drive North Bridge on Feb. 28, according to a city news release.

“It is unusual to start construction so early in the year, but because this is a major, months-long project on one of Saskatoon’s busiest roadways, we need to start early so we can finish during one construction season rather than extending the work over two,” said Todd Grabowski, engineering manager.

The westbound lanes will be shut down for about four months, with two-way traffic moving across the east side. After that, work begins on the eastbound lanes, with two-way traffic diverted to the other side.

Work includes replacing asphalt and barriers, improvements to drainage and concrete, and repairs to the piers and abutments, says Grabowski.

The pedestrian bridge won’t be affected by the work, but Spadina Crescent underneath the bridge will be shut down at points to accommodate scaffolding, the city says.

“We know this construction project is going to be a pain in the asphalt because moving through this area of Circle Drive will be much slower than usual. We will continually monitor traffic and adjust signals throughout the city as necessary to minimize delays and disruptions as much as possible,” Grabowski said.

Spanning 275 metres, the $11.8 million Circle Drive North Bridge opened in 1983. More lanes were added in 2005 and the pedestrian bridge opened in 2007, the city says.