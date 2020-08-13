SASKATOON -- An annual tradition where it's hard to tell who is having more fun — the dogs or the spectators — has been cancelled.

During the Dog Day of Summer event held each year at the Mayfair Outdoor Pool, pooches get a chance to plunge in the water before the pool is shut down for the season.

However, since the pool has remained closed throughout the season, the event has been called off.

An alternative venue that would meet the necessary health and safety requirements for people and pets was not available, a city news release said.

The city said it plans to resume the event again in 2021.