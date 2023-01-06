Saskatoon rail crossing glitch leaves rush hour traffic at a standstill

Canadian Pacific (CP) says a technical issue left traffic at a standstill during Thursday's evening commute.

Around 5 p.m., the arms at the CP rail crossing were lowered at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive meets 25th Street East for more than 30 minutes— with no train in sight.

In a statement to CTV News, CP said its rail crossings are triggered automatically whenever there is an issue with wiring or circuitry at one of its rail crossings.

CP says the issue that lead to the traffic snarl has been resolved.