Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium deal

Prairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.

Prairieland Park Corporation CEO Dan Kemppainen said a lot has changed since talks began with Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE) to build a stadium suited for a professional soccer stadium "several years ago."

"It's just a pause for now. We're not saying it's completely dead in the water, but for the time being, we're certainly putting a pause on it," Kemppainen said.

"Sometimes in business, you gotta make these tough decisions."

The plan, announced in March 2021, was for the two parties to build a $28-million stadium at the site of Marquis Downs Racecourse. LSSE acquired exclusive rights for the development and launch of a Canadian Premier League (CPL) expansion team, which would be the main tenant of the 5,000-seat stadium that could also accommodate rugby, outdoor concerts, lacrosse and other events.

Kemppainen said the last estimate to build the stadium was $30 million, and it's likely increased beyond that in recent months, making the project unfeasible for now.

"This project was not going to be funded entirely by Prairieland. We were also going to be looking at a capital campaign for donors for private donation, and of course, levels of funding from governments. It's just not a good time for that right now," he said.

Saskatoon soccer fan Geordie Cowan feels betrayed.

His favourite soccer team, Newcastle United FC, plays its home games more than 6,000 kilometres from Saskatoon. He wanted the gameday experience of chanting, singing, and being alongside other passionate fans in his hometown.

"That dream is still dead," he said. "It's still not here and it's just gotten further away."

Kemppainen said a $10 million lawsuit filed by a former partner Joe Belan earlier this year alleging Living Sky and Prarireland Park had cut him out of the deal didn't factor into the decision to pause the project.

Cowan disagrees. He thinks the lawsuit stalled any progress towards the stadium breaking ground.

"There's a massive apology that needs to happen," Cowan said. "This lawsuit really was a kick in the pants and was so counterintuitive to this whole thing. That wasn't even about soccer -- it was about power.

Plans to attract a CPL franchise effectively ended horse racing at Marquis Downs, which last saw racing at the course in 2019. Kemppainen said racing lost the corporation "significant dollars" for many years, and it wasn't viable any longer.

All of the racing infrastructure -- dirt, equipment and turnstiles -- are ready to be donated to Moosomin Downs, an upcoming racecourse to be built northwest of Saskatoon.

He declined to comment any further as the lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

However, Kemppainen feels that not all hope is lost to repurpose the stadium.

"You never know what happens," he said. "I would just say for the fans to remain optimistic."

Living Sky did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday and was not quoted in a joint statement released by Prairieland on Tuesday.