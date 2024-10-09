SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police want your help catching the city's most wanted man

    Timloh "Butchang" Nkem has been at large since 2012, following a sexual assault that occurred on Jan. 1 of that year. (Photo: SPS) Timloh "Butchang" Nkem has been at large since 2012, following a sexual assault that occurred on Jan. 1 of that year. (Photo: SPS)
    The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing public calls for help catching Timloh "Butchang" Nkem, a man deemed the city's most wanted man.

    Nkem has been at large since 2012, following a sexual assault that occurred on Jan. 1 of that year.

    Police say he failed to appear in court for sentencing on Oct. 31, 2014. prompting the release of a Canada-wide warrant.

    “Investigators from the SPS’s Sex Crimes Unit have followed up on those tips, searching for Nkem in different provinces as well as in Africa, where he is from,” SPS said.

    Nkem is described as being five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information regarding Nkem is asked to call police or crime stoppers.

