Saskatoon police vehicle overturned after being struck by civilian car

The Saskatoon Police Service collision analyst unit is investigating a collision that occurred Thursday evening involving a police vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m., at the intersection of 27th Street West and Avenue C North.

Police say a marked police vehicle, occupied by two constables, was struck by a civilian vehicle while travelling north on Avenue C North.

The civilian vehicle, travelling west on 27th Street West, reportedly disobeyed a traffic sign and collided with the passenger side of the police vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated both officers from the vehicle. There were no serious injuries to either the constables or the civilians involved in the collision.

Police say the 27-year-old male driver from Big River was administered a breath test following the collision “to which he blew a warn on the approved screening device.”

This resulted in administrative penalties including a three-day roadside license suspension.

Police say the civilian vehicle would’ve also been impounded but this wasn’t necessary as it was heavily damaged from the collision and had to be towed from the scene.