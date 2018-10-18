

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have busted five people for the illegal possession of cannabis for sale.

Police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on a vehicle in the 300 block of Avenue H South and seized around 500 grams of cannabis and $2,500 in cash, according to a news release.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested there, with a 19-year-old man later arrested at a different location.

A search warrant was subsequently executed in the 300 block of Avenue S South which resulted in the seizure of bear spray, a machete, cannabis, Xanex and cash.

In total, 1862 grams of cannabis and $3,200 in cash was seized. Two men, ages 20 and 31, were arrested from the residence and are facing charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis to sell, trafficking in a controlled substance, weapons offences and breaches of a court order.

The Saskatoon Police Service is encouraging people who consume cannabis to obtain it legally through a permitted retail outlet, the release said.