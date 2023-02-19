Saskatoon police uniforms stolen in break-in at Calgary business

Police are warning the public after a break-in last week at a business that supplies uniforms to the Saskatoon police.

The break-in was reported to Calgary police just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 13.

They say some of the items that were stolen included jackets and pants belonging to the Saskatoon Police Service and the Calgary police.

Investigators say no firearms, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use-of-force options were stolen.

They are reminding the public if someone identifies themselves as a police officer, they can request to see the officer's badge and police photo identification card, as well as call the non-emergency number to verify an officer's identity.