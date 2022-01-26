Saskatoon police: Suspect stun gunned after domestic disturbance spills out into street

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody following an alleged domestic disturbance in the city's Eastview neighbourhood.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of East Hill for the disturbance, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

When police arrived, they saw a man physically assaulting a woman on the street in front of the home, SPS said in a news release.

The man refused to comply with the officers' commands and a stun gun was used to take him into custody, SPS said.

Police learned the man had also assaulted two other people inside the home, SPS said.

The 36-year-old was cleared by paramedics who also tended to the victims.

The man is charged with three counts of assault and with breaching probation conditions.

He is believed to have been under the influence of an intoxicant, according to police.

Because a stung gun was used, the incident will be reviewed in accordance with SPS policy.