SASKATOON -- Two men are facing drug-related charges after they were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.

Around 2 p.m., police witnessed apparent drug trafficking and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Circle Drive and Idylwyld Drive.

Investigators arrested a 36-year-old man and seized $1,300 in cash, three cell phones and 38.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution, police say.

A short time later, a second man, 32, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Junor Avenue. He had $200 in cash, 0.3 grams of soft cocaine, 0.3 grams of fentanyl powder and two cell phones in his possession, police say.

As a result of the arrests, a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 3100 block of 33rd Street West. Investigators seized an additional $15,230 in cash, according to police.