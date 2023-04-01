Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash during trafficking investigation

Saskatoon police seized 164.8 grams of crack cocaine, 47.7 grams of powdered cocaine, $2,750 CAD, a knife, multiple cell phones and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking during an investigation. (Saskatoon Police Service) Saskatoon police seized 164.8 grams of crack cocaine, 47.7 grams of powdered cocaine, $2,750 CAD, a knife, multiple cell phones and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking during an investigation. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London