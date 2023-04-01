Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash during trafficking investigation

Saskatoon police have arrested a Neuanlage, Sask. woman and a man after a drug trafficking investigation.

Police arrested the couple on Thursday around 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of McOrmand Drive, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

SPS said the two were involved in a drug trafficking transaction at the time.

Two search warrants were executed on homes in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue and the 200 block of Lindsay Place, the release said.

As a result of the search, police seized 164.8 grams of crack cocaine, 47.7 grams of powdered cocaine, $2,750 CAD, a knife, multiple cell phones and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, SPS said.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with unlawfully trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon and uttering forged documents, the release said.

SPS said a 31-year-old Wilkie, Sask. man involved has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.