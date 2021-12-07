Saskatoon police seize $226k, 4 kg cocaine in 'Project Octane' drug bust

Saskatoon and Calgary police with help from RCMP have concluded a nine-month investigation – dubbed Project Octane – regarding what police call a sophisticated drug network.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in both Saskatoon and Calgary over a six-week period in the spring of 2021.

On April 8, five search warrants were issued in Saskatoon at homes in the 100 block of Fast Crescent, the 200 block of Willis Crescent, the 1100 block of College Drive, the 300 block of Fifth Avenue North, and a hotel room in the 400 block of Second Avenue South.

Police say they seized the following evidence:

$226,600 cash

4177.96 grams of Cocaine

166.99 grams of Fentanyl

67.06 grams of Methamphetamine

568.92 grams of Marijuana

Six Vehicles

In July the group were charged in Saskatoon as follows:

26-year-old Japjee Minhas, 26-year-old Ali Sarfraz, 28-year-old Rajandeep Singh, 21-year-old Gurkeert Hehar and 23-year-old Andrew Karamat all face charges of:

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Cocaine

Trafficking of Cocaine and Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of Criminal Organization

Minhas was also charged with Directing an Offence for a Criminal Organization and 28-year-old Rachel Kidd was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.

In addition, Calgary Police Service executed 23 search warrants in Alberta between April of 2020 and May 2021. This resulted in 73 charges being laid against nine people.