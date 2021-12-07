Saskatoon police seize $226k, 4 kg cocaine in 'Project Octane' drug bust

Saskatoon and Calgary police with help from RCMP have concluded a nine-month investigation – dubbed Project Octane – regarding what police call a sophisticated drug network. (Saskatoon Police Service) Saskatoon and Calgary police with help from RCMP have concluded a nine-month investigation – dubbed Project Octane – regarding what police call a sophisticated drug network. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories