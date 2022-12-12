Saskatoon police report 32 crashes following snowfall

Saskatoon police are warning drivers to exercise caution after officers responded to 32 crashes Monday.

None of the crashes, which all occurred after 6 a.m., were considered serious. The series of crashes all followed a fresh snowfall.

In a news release sent Monday morning around 11 a.m., police advised drivers to slow down. At that point there had been 10 reported crashes.

Police also reminded drivers to be mindful of the space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

In an update sent a little before 4:30 p.m., Saskatoon Police Service said there had been 22 more crashes.