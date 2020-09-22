SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) explosive disposal unit and a Saskatoon Fire Department hazmat crew are on scene at the University of Saskatchewan after the delivery of a suspicious package.

Around 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, police received a report of a suspicious package that was delivered to a research centre in the 100 block of Veterinary Road, SPS said in a news release.

Traffic restrictions are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area, SPS said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.