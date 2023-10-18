Saskatoon police officer's assault charge dropped

An assault charge against a Saskatoon police officer has been withdrawn.

Const. Jody Levesque was charged with assault in June in connection with a May 2022 incident.

"The criminal matter involving Constable Levesque has been resolved with the charge withdrawn," a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) spokesperson said in an email.

Levesque was accused of assaulting a suspect during an arrest, according to a previous police statement issued in June — which also said the suspect wasn't injured.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutions office said the case was withdrawn on Oct. 12 because Levesque "accepted responsibility and successfully completed alternative measures."

Now that his criminal matter has concluded, SPS says Levesque has returned to his regular duties.

A Public Complaints Commission review regarding the incident is still underway, according to police