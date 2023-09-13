Saskatoon police offer $50K reward to step up search for murder suspect

The Saskatoon Police Service has issued a $50,000 dollar reward for a fugitive wanted in a Saskatoon murder last May.

This particular case is among one of the most significant in the country and was taken on by a nationwide program which asks the public for help finding suspects.

It’s the first time the Bolo program (Be on the Look Out) has a Saskatoon fugitive on its Canada wide list.

“On May 1 of this year, Bolo released its top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted which included Mr. Oulette-Gendron as number 10,” Blair Pellerin, Saskatoon police superintendent told CTV News.

Ouellet-Gendron is wanted for the May 19, 2022, first-degree murder of Brandon Baxandall behind an apartment on Melrose Avenue in the Nutana area.

“We hope this amplifies the attention on Mr. Oulette-Gendron and requests the public’s assistance in capturing him and bringing him before the courts,” Pellerin says.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and tips can be submitted on the Bolo website.

According to Max Langlois the Bolo program director, the program has handed out $2 million in rewards since launching in 2018. In its history, it has been successful in paying out 23 – 35 per cent of rewards in the cases on its list.

“Investigators have mentioned to me very clearly before that rewards do make a difference, they can make a difference and the cases that have been paid, they’ve made a difference,” Langlois told CTV News.

Those rewards offered by the Bolo program are created by a private charitable foundation established by Gardaworld Security Corporation’s founder and CEO.

“The only condition for this reward to be paid is that your tip leads to the arrest of Mr. Ouellet-Gendron,” Langlois said.

What makes Oulette-Gendron’s search qualify for the Bolo criteria is that he’s the prime suspect with a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and another key factor is the concerning details of the bold shooting.

“It was a late afternoon in May in a residential area. The danger to the public from the incident that occurred was very brazen and very disruptive to our city and very dangerous to the public,” Pellerin says.

According to the Bolo website, Montreal-born Oulette Gendron could be in the Toronto area and Saskatoon police hope this new exposure about the case will bring in new tips.

“This individual has escaped our grasp for some time. It wouldn’t surprise me that there are people out there who are with him that don’t know he’s responsible for this,” he said.

Bolo also launched social media campaigns as well as billboard ads in Saskatoon, Toronto, and Montreal, which are cities Ouellet-Gendron is known to frequent.

The deadline to submit tips is March 13.

Saskatoon police also arrested and charged Mohamed Abdula Ali with first-degree murder in connection with Baxandall’s death.