Saskatoon police offer $50K reward to step up search for murder suspect
The Saskatoon Police Service has issued a $50,000 dollar reward for a fugitive wanted in a Saskatoon murder last May.
This particular case is among one of the most significant in the country and was taken on by a nationwide program which asks the public for help finding suspects.
It’s the first time the Bolo program (Be on the Look Out) has a Saskatoon fugitive on its Canada wide list.
“On May 1 of this year, Bolo released its top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted which included Mr. Oulette-Gendron as number 10,” Blair Pellerin, Saskatoon police superintendent told CTV News.
Ouellet-Gendron is wanted for the May 19, 2022, first-degree murder of Brandon Baxandall behind an apartment on Melrose Avenue in the Nutana area.
“We hope this amplifies the attention on Mr. Oulette-Gendron and requests the public’s assistance in capturing him and bringing him before the courts,” Pellerin says.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and tips can be submitted on the Bolo website.
According to Max Langlois the Bolo program director, the program has handed out $2 million in rewards since launching in 2018. In its history, it has been successful in paying out 23 – 35 per cent of rewards in the cases on its list.
“Investigators have mentioned to me very clearly before that rewards do make a difference, they can make a difference and the cases that have been paid, they’ve made a difference,” Langlois told CTV News.
Those rewards offered by the Bolo program are created by a private charitable foundation established by Gardaworld Security Corporation’s founder and CEO.
“The only condition for this reward to be paid is that your tip leads to the arrest of Mr. Ouellet-Gendron,” Langlois said.
What makes Oulette-Gendron’s search qualify for the Bolo criteria is that he’s the prime suspect with a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and another key factor is the concerning details of the bold shooting.
“It was a late afternoon in May in a residential area. The danger to the public from the incident that occurred was very brazen and very disruptive to our city and very dangerous to the public,” Pellerin says.
According to the Bolo website, Montreal-born Oulette Gendron could be in the Toronto area and Saskatoon police hope this new exposure about the case will bring in new tips.
“This individual has escaped our grasp for some time. It wouldn’t surprise me that there are people out there who are with him that don’t know he’s responsible for this,” he said.
Bolo also launched social media campaigns as well as billboard ads in Saskatoon, Toronto, and Montreal, which are cities Ouellet-Gendron is known to frequent.
The deadline to submit tips is March 13.
Saskatoon police also arrested and charged Mohamed Abdula Ali with first-degree murder in connection with Baxandall’s death.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
'We need to get a lot of stuff built': CMHC finds Canada still short 3.5M housing units for 2030
Canada still needs another 3.5 million housing units by 2030 on top of what it would build by that point, a new report says. But an economist for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which authored the report, says this goal may not even be attainable.
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
Scientists call fraud on supposed extraterrestrials presented to Mexican Congress
Supposed aliens landed in Mexico's Congress but there were no saucer-shaped UFOs hovering over the historic building or bright green invaders like those seen in Hollywood films.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after Métis monument vandalized
A monument in Moosomin, Sask. dedicated to Métis elders was vandalized over the weekend.
-
Regina Humane Society $1M away from opening doors to new facility
The Regina Humane Society is very close to opening the doors to its new facility in south Regina.
-
'Just trying to conquer today': Trevor Harris speaks to media for first time since injury
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, addressed media on Wednesday for the first time since his knee injury back in July.
Winnipeg
-
Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.
-
Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.
-
Union representing striking MPI workers wants conciliator brought in
The union representing striking Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers is calling for a conciliator to be brought in to help resolve the labour dispute.
Calgary
-
310 confirmed cases of E. coli in Calgary daycare outbreak; no secondary spread beyond affected households
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed cases of E. coli connected to 11 Calgary daycares and a common kitchen between them is 310.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'It’s a good step': Cardston residents react to end of longstanding ban on alcohol sales
Many residents in the southern Alberta town of Cardson say they're happy to hear a ban on liquor sales that has been in place for 121 years will soon be lifted.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton stares down $74-million budget deficit
Edmonton city council is faced with a $74-million deficit by the end of 2023, and while the city's reserve fund can help weather the financial storm, tax increases could be on the horizon as a result.
-
'This place helps so many people': Edmontonians react to Boyle Street building closure
Politicians and clients of Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) are expressing their concerns after the organization announced on Tuesday it would be closing its downtown location.
-
Alberta soldiers reflect on wildfire deployment in B.C.
A group of Alberta soldiers are heading home after weeks battling wildfires in B.C.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mississauga, Ont. Mayor Bonnie Crombie to take leave of absence: spokesperson
Bonnie Crombie will take a leave of absence from her role as Mississauga mayor, according to a spokesperson on her campaign for Ontario Liberal leadership.
-
Six people rushed to hospital after 3-car crash in west Toronto
A 3-vehicle crash in west Toronto has sent six people to hospital, according to police.
-
Ontario councillor regrets accepting free Ford gala tickets from 'Mr. X' after Greenbelt scandal
An Ontario councillor said she would advise caution before accepting a free ticket to the premier’s gala fundraiser after learning hers was provided by the man dubbed “Mr. X”, who’s now under investigation for his alleged role in the Greenbelt scandal.
Ottawa
-
Many city of Ottawa employees feel management doesn't take workplace harassment seriously: audit
A report into workplace violence and harassment policies at the city of Ottawa suggests there is work to be done to improve and that many employees don't believe management takes the issue seriously.
-
Officials mum about details surrounding sex abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare
City officials and police are not providing any additional information about an allegation of sexual abuse at a city-run daycare.
-
Ottawa police investigating report of a body in the Rideau Canal
Police say officers responded to a call in the area of the Rideau Canal near the Mackenzie King Bridge at 11 a.m. for a report of a body in the water.
Vancouver
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Coquitlam Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Sikh teenager assaulted at Kelowna bus stop, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating an assault on a Sikh high school student at a bus stop in the city Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. cop arrests drunk woman who won’t stop 'twerking while yelling obscenities': RCMP
A Mountie in the Kootenays took a woman to jail over the weekend after she blocked access to his cruiser – screaming at him while persistently "twerking," according to police.
Montreal
-
Homelessness in Quebec up 44 per cent since 2018
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Quebec has increased by 44 per cent compared to 2018, according to a report from the Quebec National Institute of Public Health commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
-
Montreal-area mother accused of killing 2 daughters begins her third murder trial
A mother accused of killing her two daughters was back in court Wednesday for her third trial.
-
Montreal radio station prank calls Donald Trump
A pair of hosts on Montreal's ÉNERGIE radio station managed to prank former President Donald Trump Wednesday into convincing him he was on the phone with two high-profile supporters: Clint Eastwood and Georges St-Pierre.
Vancouver Island
-
Fishing boat owners fined for illegal tuna catch off Vancouver Island
The owners of a commercial fishing boat have been fined $6,000 after the vessel was caught with more than 30,000 pounds of illegally caught tuna off Vancouver Island last summer.
-
Construction underway on new Royal B.C. Museum building in Colwood
Construction is now underway on the Royal B.C. Museum's new collections and research building in Colwood. The British Columbia government says the new building will open to the public in 2026 as a 15,200-square-metre, state-of-the-art facility to house the province's archives and collections.
-
Tofino's extreme drought nearly dries up reservoir, forcing businesses to conserve
In early July, all outdoor water use in Tofino was prohibited, with most public washrooms being replaced with portable stalls. On Sept. 1 the District of Tofino released a call for urgent water conservation, outlining recommendations in an effort to have reservoirs outlast the drought.
Atlantic
-
Track of Lee shifts west; Maritimes to still be impacted by rain and wind this weekend
The current forecast track shows Lee may pass just to the west of southwestern Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, before making a potential landfall in southwestern New Brunswick in the very early morning hours of Sunday.
-
Hurricane Lee’s track raises coastal erosion concerns in the Maritimes
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization says people who live in high risk areas for coastal erosion should take special care as Hurricane Lee approaches.
-
N.S. housing advocates want PC government to put budget surplus back into housing
The Nova Scotia PC government reported nearly $116 million in surplus funds they didn’t account for in the previous budget forecast, and now agencies that support and work with the homeless are calling on the provincial government to direct some of that money toward the housing crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police pull body out of St. Marys River
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating after finding a body in the St. Marys River near the marina on Pine Street.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Northern gold miner celebrates $320M mining shaft that will boost production, cut costs
Kirkland Lake-based Agnico Eagle Mines celebrated the opening of its No. 4 Shaft at its Macassa Mine on Wednesday, which is expected to boost production and cut costs.
London
-
'I saw something fly thirty or forty feet in the air': Witness to crash testifies at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
A London, Ont. woman who witnessed the crash that killed three generations of a Muslim family testified at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, and told the jury she heard a loud revving of an engine seconds before they were run over.
-
'I had a terrible feeling that something was going to happen': Grieving mother speaks out
The London Police Service and the Coroners Office are investigating what they call a 'death incident' from last week. Two bodies were found in a west-end apartment complex on Sept. 7.
-
London, Ont. lands $74M from feds to accelerate new housing construction
London is the first city in Canada to secure funding from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.