A 23-year-old woman is facing charges of human trafficking following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service VICE Unit.

Police say an investigation began in March after they received information that a 23-year-old woman was recruiting and trafficking three different women for the purpose of sexual exploitation between various cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

According to police, victims were recruited through personal introductions and social media. The accused is also alleged to have stolen money and personal belongings to control the victims, police said in a news release.

The victims are two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old woman from Moose Jaw, police say.

The accused has ties to Quebec and may go by the name Mina, according to police. She is charged with three counts each of trafficking persons, uttering threats and theft over $5,000. She is set to appear before a Justice of the Peace Thursday evening.

Police believe there may be additional victims related to this case or others, and encourage anyone affected to contact police or Crime Stoppers.