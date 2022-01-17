Saskatoon police lay charges after seizure of firearm, drugs during traffic stop

SASKATOON -

Sakatoon police say three people are facing charges after a firearm was located inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.



At about 11:15 p.m., a GMC Sierra truck was pulled over by officers in the area of 23rd Street West and Avenue H North.



“The driver attempted to provide police with a fraudulent drivers license. Further investigation located a sawed-off firearm, four different types of ammunition, three knives, a large quantity of cannabis, and 15 grams of psilocybin” police said in a news release.



Police say two men ages 29 and 26, along with a 28-year-old woman are facing several weapons and drug related charges.



The driver of the vehicle faces additional charges of obstruction and possession of fraudulent identity documents.

