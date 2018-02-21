Saskatoon Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 10:00pm, police were called to a parking lot in the 1700 block of Preston Ave north. A witness told police that several men were yelling at each other in the parking lot, and at least one man appeared to have a long-barreled gun. The witness reported hearing several shots fired.

When police arrived there was nobody around. They did find evidence of what appeared to be gunshots. It also appeared that someone had been hurt.

Police were notified shortly after that a 35-year-old man was at Royal University Hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, but the victim is not cooperating with police. They do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crimestoppers.