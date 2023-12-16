Saskatoon police investigating homicide after man died from gunshot wound

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound.

    Officers responded to an injured person in the back alley of the 2700 block of 21st Street West around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    A 33-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

    Police said the victim was involved in a confrontation with another person that led to the gunshot wound. Police said it does not appear they knew each other.

    Anyone in the area of the 2700 block of 21st Street West are asked to check their home surveillance systems between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 14, and are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers with any information.

    This is Saskatoon's 11th homicide of 2023.

