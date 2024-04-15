Saskatoon police investigate string of weekend assaults and stabbings

The serious assaults unit of the Saskatoon police is investigating a series of violent assaults and stabbings that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday, someone was attacked just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Avenue C South, according to a Saskatoon police news release. Police say the victim was assaulted by an unknown male who fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were dispatched following a report that a man was laying in the street after being stabbed.

Paramedics took the 32-year-old victim to hospital before police arrived, but the serious assaults unit is investigating.

On Sunday night, police responded to another stabbing, this time in the 1700 block of 20th Street West. The victim, a 20-year-old Saskatoon woman, told investigators she was robbed and assaulted at her home in the 400 block of Avenue R South.

She walked herself to St. Paul’s Hospital for treatment, police said.