SASKATOON -- A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the city’s Mayfair neighbourhood

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the 100 Block of 33rd Street West after a report that a man had been shot, according to police.

Upon arrival officers located the man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man, 35 was transported to hospital by Medavie Ambulance and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing