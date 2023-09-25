Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat

Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.

When officers arrived, the alleged participants in the rumble were a fair bit older than expected.

It was around 7 p.m. when police were sent to a Kensington Boulevard park where around 20 "male youth" were reportedly brawling with "bats and clubs," according to a news release.

Police say the responding officers found two large groups arguing in the parking lot, made up of men in their 30s who were "known to each other."

Some of the men were suffering from minor injuries and were treated on-scene by paramedics.

Police say they confiscated "various sticks, pipes and a bat."

There were no charges.