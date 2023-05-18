Saskatoon police charge two B.C. men after trafficking investigation

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two men from British Columbia following a four-day drug trafficking investigation.

Sheldon Narayan, 23 and Calvin Kam, 24 were arrested Tuesday at a business in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North, an SPS news release said.

The arrests come after two search warrants were executed at homes in the 900 block of Feheregyhazi Boulevard and the 300 block of 6th Avenue North, police said.

As a result of the home searchers, SPS seized $25,926, 4.22 kilograms of methamphetamine, 483.73 grams of crack cocaine, 137.84 grams of pink fentanyl, a loaded, modified handgun, multiple mobile phones and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, the release said.

SPS said the two men are now facing several drug trafficking charges and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Narayan has also been charged with firearms-related offences, police said. He was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug trafficking.