Saskatoon police charge 2nd man in 2009 killing

Saskatoon police say a second man has been charged in a murder investigation that began more than a decade ago.

On Nov. 16, 2009 officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Avenue H South where a man had reportedly been stabbed, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Upon arrival, the responding officers found Morgan Doucette, 33, suffering from life-threatening injuries after a stabbing. He did not survive.

On April 12, police arrested a 32-year-old man in Alberta and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Doucette's death and first-degree murder in connection with another death.

Now police say a second 32-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in Doucette's death and assault with a weapon.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.