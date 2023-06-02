Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman

Lilian Clark is shown in a Saskatoon Police Service handout image. (Saskatoon Police Service) Lilian Clark is shown in a Saskatoon Police Service handout image. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London