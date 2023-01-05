Saskatoon police arrest 9th person in Megan Gallagher death
A ninth person has been arrested in the death of Megan Gallagher.
Summer-Sky Henry, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in October but has been at large since then.
She was located and arrested on Wednesday in Saskatoon.
The 30-year-old Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. After years of searching, Gallagher’s remains were found along the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Sask. in September.
Gallagher’s family filled the courtroom as Henry made her first appearance on Thursday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
