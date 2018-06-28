Saskatoon's police plane was busy in the skies Wednesday evening. Just after 8 p.m., RCMP informed the Saskatoon Police about a truck that had been involved in a crash near Vanscoy. The truck fled the scene and was speeding toward Saskatoon.

About an hour later, police received a report of an accident in the 2500 block of 8th street, involving a truck matching the description from the earlier crash near Vanscoy.

Air Support was called in, and tracked the truck as it drove erratically - speeding and weaving through traffic on 8th street.

Attempts to pull the truck over were unsuccessful as the vehicle left the city. Ground units backed off as Air Support watched the vehicle, and guided police to a point 10 kilometers east of town, where a spike belt was set up.

The truck eventually ended up in the ditch and a 32-year-old man from Rosetown was arrested and is facing several charges.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the air unit helped officers track two people who were seen rummaging through vehicles in the 400 block of Avenue I.

Air Support watched the pair steal bicycles and continue down alleys and through yards. Officers caught up to one of the suspects in an alley in the 500 block of Avenue K, and the other suspect was caught on Avenue I.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are facing several charges.