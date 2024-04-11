Saskatoon park walkway closes after sustaining structural damage in fire

Saskatoon firefighters say a blaze significantly damaged a wooden pedestrian walkway in Gabriel Dumont Park on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the park at 8:36 a.m. and had the fire out by 10 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Although the cause remains undetermined, the fire department said investigators found signs of an abandoned encampment near the burned area.

The fire department said the walkway sustained severe structural damage and will be closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and follow signage directing them to use an alternate route until the walkway is reopened.