SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon park walkway closes after sustaining structural damage in fire

    Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo) Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
    Share

    Saskatoon firefighters say a blaze significantly damaged a wooden pedestrian walkway in Gabriel Dumont Park on Thursday morning.

    Crews were called to the park at 8:36 a.m. and had the fire out by 10 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

    Although the cause remains undetermined, the fire department said investigators found signs of an abandoned encampment near the burned area.

    The fire department said the walkway sustained severe structural damage and will be closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

    Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and follow signage directing them to use an alternate route until the walkway is reopened.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News