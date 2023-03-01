Saskatoon now home to one of the largest farmer supply centres in North America

Farmers in Saskatchewan will be able to get what they need, when they need it thanks to a new fulfillment centre opened by the Farmers Business Network (FBN).

FBN is an AgTech platform and network. Its 198,000 square-feet facility will allow the organization to meet the demand for farming items faster.

“We saw the need for increased capacity, increased flexibility and ability to better support our smaller logistics center,” FBN’s country manager for Canada Breen Neeser told CTV News.

“In this day and age speed is every bit as important as it's ever been and you really need to have your crop inputs available when the farmers need them and want them because time is of the essence in the spring.”

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said they were happy to have the facility in the city.

"It strengthens our ability to be a major food production epicentre, helping meet the demands of a growing world. This demonstrates industry confidence in our city and in the expertise and talent we have here,” Clark said in an FBN news release.

Neeser said that Saskatoon was selected for the facility due to its central location as it will also provide services for smaller logistic centres in Manitoba and Alberta.

"Our Saskatoon facility is the primary hub in our western Canada logistics network and among our largest in North America, empowering timely, reliable, and transparent deliveries that farmers can depend on."

The facility is located in Corman Park and according to FBN it now has fulfillment centres within 400 kilometres of most of its 8,000 members.

“We got a lot of work ahead of us but we’re very thrilled to be able to see our business grow in the way that it has and hopefully better serve our western Canadian farmers.”