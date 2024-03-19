SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon moves to ban parking near crosswalks

    CTV Saskatoon: City looks to remove parking lines
    The City of Saskatoon is bringing some changes to marked crosswalks prohibiting drivers from parking near crosswalks.

    On Tuesday, the city passed amendments to the traffic bylaw. The new rules ban parking your car within 15 metres before and 10 metres after marked crosswalks.

    “The stopping prohibition means drivers cannot stop or park their vehicle in the parking lane near a crosswalk. This will help to increase pedestrian visibility and enhance safety,” the city said in a release.

    The city said signs will not be installed at every location affected by these new regulations, so drivers should be aware of the change.

