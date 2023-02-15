Saskatoon man who brutally killed Indigenous woman 23 years ago granted day parole

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A Saskatoon man found guilty of brutally murdering an Indigenous woman 23 years ago has been granted day parole.

Crystal Paskemin and Kenneth MacKay met at the Longbranch, a Saskatoon bar, in 2000.

MacKay offered Paskemin a ride home. Hours later, the 21-year-old was dead.

A jury found MacKay guilty of first-degree murder.

MacKay was handed down a life sentence in the summer of 2002, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

But, two years early on his sentence, the national board granted MacKay day parole for six months, according to Paskemin’s family.

The victim’s family says MacKay will be living in a community residential facility on Vancouver Island.

“We know this man is still a threat to all women, regardless of what province he lives in,” Paskemin’s family wrote in a statement, distributed to CTV News.

“We pray that no family must go through the hell-on-earth that we have had to navigate.”

Paskemin’s remains were discovered on a gravel road on the outskirts of Saskatoon on Dec. 29. 2000.

The Crown’s theory is that MacKay attempted sexual contact, and after a struggle, he punched Paskemin in the jaw.

Kenneth MacKay leaving Saskatoon Court of King’s bench, handcuffed in a police vehicle, in February 2002.

While the laying on the road, the Crown believes MacKay drove over her head with his truck and burned her body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

“She did have gravel in her vagina consistent with being dragged naked, ankle first, down the road,” according to an appeal decision in 2004.

MacKay said Paskemin’s death was an accident. While testifying in his own trial, MacKay told the jury Paskemin refused to get out of his truck, so he pulled her out.

He testified Paskemin stumbled into the truck’s path and he ran her over.

Paskemin’s family, including her four younger sisters, remember Paskemin’s kindness, compassion and contagious smile.

Her family started a non-profit called Crystal’s Gifts that re-homes gently used furniture to single mothers fleeing violence.