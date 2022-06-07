Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt

A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.

Courtney Saliken's Poker Lotto ticket jumped to $154,170.60 from $10,000 due to his decision to add the $1 All-In option, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

One of Saliken’s three hands matched a Royal Flush, winning $10,000. Another hand-matched a pair of jacks or better for $2, plus the $144,170.60 All-In jackpot.

“I was in complete shock,” Saliken said in the release.

“When I got home, I called my wife, asking if she was sitting down. I took a picture of the ticket and sent it to her.

“We've talked for years about what it would feel like to win. I thought it was starting to sink in, but maybe it will when the cheque comes.”

Saliken plans to put his windfall toward debt and a vacation.

He bought his Poker Lotto ticket for the May 12 draw at the 7-Eleven Food Store at 132 McClocklin Rd. in Saskatoon.