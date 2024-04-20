Saskatoon man facing multiple charges after break-in, stolen vehicle

A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Korol Crescent for a report of a break-and-enter in progress, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

“While on the phone, the call taker could hear a commotion in the background that suggested a robbery with a firearm was occurring,” police said.

One of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle stolen during the break-in as officers were responding. Police spotted the vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. However, the driver fled at high speeds and officers disengaged.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned a short distance away after colliding with a parked car.

“Upon search of the stolen vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm. A police service dog (PSD) was then used to conduct a high-risk track leading officers to a home under construction in the 500 block of Nightingale Road,” police said.

Using the loud hailer on the armoured rescue vehicle, officers arrested the man at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said no other suspects were located in relation to the incident.

As a result, the man is facing a combined 15 charges related to break-and-enter, robbery, firearms, and evading police.

Police said the man was also found to be breaching court-imposed conditions.