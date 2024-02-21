Saskatoon man faces charges after a vehicle was stolen

A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located late Tuesday.

Around 11:22 p.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive, according to a news release.

“Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded,” police said.

Police were able to locate the suspect with the assistance of the air support unit.

The suspect faces charges of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and evading police.

This is the third vehicle reported stolen in Saskatoon within the past week.

Last Wednesday, police reported the arrest of three suspects after locating two stolen vehicles.