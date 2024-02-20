SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man charged with second-degree murder for Monday stabbing

    Saskatoon Police
    A 24-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a lethal stabbing on Monday afternoon.

    Saskatoon police say officers were called to the 200 block of 20th Street West just before 2 p.m. after learning that a man was stabbed.

    The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

    On Tuesday, police said they charged the 24-year-old man in connection with the death and for breaching a probation order.

    He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

