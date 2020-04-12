SASKATOON -- A 29 year-old Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges following a two vehicle crash in the intersection of 33 Street and Confederation Drive on Saturday evening.

Saskatoon police arrived to the scene of the crash at 7:56 p.m. where they located the driver of the first vehicle who had minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot. He was located and arrested soon after.

The accused is facing charges that include impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with two court orders.

