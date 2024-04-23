SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man charged after loaded gun found

    Saskatoon Police
    A 23-year-old man from Saskatoon faces firearm charges following a police investigation on Friday.

    Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers in the 2100 Block of 22nd Street West saw three men acting suspiciously, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

    Officers believed one of them had a gun.

    “Officers approached the group inside of a business and informed the 23-year-old male suspect that he was being detained for a weapons investigation,” police said.

    Police say they searched the suspect's bag and found a loaded firearm.

    As a result, the 23-year-old man faces charges including possession of a firearm, concealing a firearm and breaching conditions, police said.

