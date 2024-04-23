Saskatoon man charged after loaded gun found
A 23-year-old man from Saskatoon faces firearm charges following a police investigation on Friday.
Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers in the 2100 Block of 22nd Street West saw three men acting suspiciously, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
Officers believed one of them had a gun.
“Officers approached the group inside of a business and informed the 23-year-old male suspect that he was being detained for a weapons investigation,” police said.
Police say they searched the suspect's bag and found a loaded firearm.
As a result, the 23-year-old man faces charges including possession of a firearm, concealing a firearm and breaching conditions, police said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate expenses climbed to $7.2 million in 2023, up nearly 30%
Senators in Canada claimed $7.2 million in expenses in 2023, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
'It's discriminatory': Individuals refused entry to Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
Individuals being barred from entering Ontario’s legislature while wearing a keffiyeh say the garment is part of their cultural identity— and the only ones making it political are the politicians banning it.
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
Government agrees to US$138.7M settlement over FBI's botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
The U.S. Justice Department announced a US$138.7 million settlement Tuesday with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Doctors ask Liberal government to reconsider capital gains tax change
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
-
One year after fatal collision, Regina council has final say on lower speed limit in Cathedral
Regina city councillors are set to consider lowering the speed limit in the Cathedral neighbourhood to 30 kilometres per hour on Wednesday.
-
Melfort Mustangs look to sweep Flin Flon Bombers at home in SJHL final
The Melfort Mustangs are leading the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League [SJHL] championship series 2-0 against the Flin Flon Bombers after winning the first two games on the road.
Winnipeg
-
Whiteout Street Party to bring road closures, transit reroutes
With the Whiteout Street Party taking place on Donald Street, several road closures will be put in place.
-
RCMP arrest man who allegedly exposed himself at a Manitoba daycare
A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to children and staff at a Manitoba daycare.
-
Manitoba creates provincial spine surgery program
Manitoba will be performing more spinal surgeries in the province, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Fire engulfs old Edmonton municipal airport hangar
A historical hangar at the former Edmonton municipal airport beside the NAIT main campus was on fire Monday night.
-
ASIRT completes investigation into presumed death of man who fell into North Saskatchewan River
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has wrapped up its investigation into the role of police in the presumed drowning death of a man earlier this month.
-
School bus driver charged after crash in northern Alberta
Five children and two adults were hospitalized after a school bus crash in northern Alberta on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief weighs in on the complexities of protecting sex workers
Calgary's police chief is encouraging sex trade workers to report abuse, assaults and any other issues they encounter to the recently-created Bad Date Line.
-
Calgary lawyer launches clothing line to champion Charter rights
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
Missing Calgary man last seen in Tuscany, may be travelling in Chevy Cruze
Calgary police have released a photo of a missing man with hope the public can help locate him.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
-
Lethbridge green cart program a success one year in, city says
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
-
Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
Toronto
-
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer filled with relief and grief following acquittal in death of Toronto police officer
“We hoped for this day, but we were scared that it would not never ever come because it took so long.” That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
-
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
-
'It's discriminatory': Individuals refused entry to Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
Individuals being barred from entering Ontario’s legislature while wearing a keffiyeh say the garment is part of their cultural identity— and the only ones making it political are the politicians banning it.
Ottawa
-
NCC to close 1.2 km stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer
The National Capital Commission will close a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles seven days a week this summer, but only a shorter section of the road will be open for active transportation in July and August.
-
Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
-
Here's where a new bowling alley is opening in Kanata
Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end. Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.
Montreal
-
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
-
Province won't have to cover meal, alcohol costs of L.A. Kings games in Quebec City
The Quebec government will not have to cover the cost of meals and alcohol for Los Angeles Kings players coming to Quebec City for two exhibition games this fall.
-
Thieves allegedly attempt to steal thousands of litres of gasoline in Brossard
Two thieves allegedly attempted to steal 'thousands' of litres of gasoline from a Brossard service station.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Date set for Surrey Police Service to take over from RCMP: Farnworth
A date has been set for the Surrey Police Service to replace the RCMP and become the police of jurisdiction in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.
-
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Kelowna
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
Vancouver Island
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
The British Columbia government is putting its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with some of the largest social media platforms to make people safer online.
-
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
London
-
Bus rapid transit celebrates project milestone
London’s bus rapid transit project (BRT) is celebrating a milestone this week, with the arrival and installation of the first transit shelter in the city’s downtown core.
-
Car fire on Highway 401 sends one person to hospital
The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.
-
Police looking for source of more than 1,000 911 calls
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the person or people responsible for calling 911 more than 1,000 times in a single night.
Kitchener
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
-
Conestoga College hiring a group of 'lamb-scapers'
Conestoga says it’s the first college or university in Ontario to use sheep to maintain vegetation on campus.
-
Suspicious package scare leads to evacuation in Guelph
Several businesses in Guelph’s north end were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at the Canada Post distribution centre on Woodlawn Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police still trying to solve 2022 murder at downtown apartment
Sudbury police are finally releasing the identity of the 50-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his downtown apartment in 2022 as the investigation continues.
-
Collision closes the Kingsway in Sudbury
One person has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday at a busy intersection in Greater Sudbury.
-
North Bay doctor accused of assaulting patient, threatening another
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
Atlantic
-
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Woman fighting cancer seeks donations for son with progressive disease
A Nova Scotia mother battling Stage 4 cancer is seeking donations to help her travel for treatment and adjust her home for her son who is living with a progressive disease that limits his mobility.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.