SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old Saskatoon man wanted in connection to a shooting in April has been arrested.

On April 26, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North where a 14-year-old boy was injured by a bullet.

At the time, police said the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

Officers took the man into custody at a home in the 300 block of Avenue M South on Friday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

He is now facing seven charging including assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

The boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the gun shot, according to police.