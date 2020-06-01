Saskatoon man arrested in connection to shooting of 14-year-old boy
Saskatoon police executed a search warrant at 1 a.m. on May 10 in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North.
SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old Saskatoon man wanted in connection to a shooting in April has been arrested.
On April 26, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North where a 14-year-old boy was injured by a bullet.
- SUV, shed, gazebo just some of the casualties of intense Saskatoon windstorm
- Saskatoon officer nearly hit by vehicle prompts police chase, 3 arrested
- After 29 suspicious fires in under a month, Saskatoon police to devote more resources to area where they happened
At the time, police said the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.
Officers took the man into custody at a home in the 300 block of Avenue M South on Friday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.
He is now facing seven charging including assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
The boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the gun shot, according to police.