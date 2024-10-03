SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man arrested after domestic disturbance

    Saskatoon police
    A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two police officers during a domestic disturbance call Thursday.

    Officers were sent to the 100 block of Middleton Crescent with a report of a domestic disturbance in progress just before 12:30 a.m., Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    At the home, police say they found a 19-year-old man causing a disturbance. Officers believed he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

    When officers attempted to arrest the man, police allege he resisted and assaulted two officers.

    As a result, he faces charges of assault on a police officer.

