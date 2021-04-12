SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man charged with the sexual assault of child has been suspended from his roles with the Saskatoon Minor Softball Association and Saskatoon Hustlers girls fastpitch zone.

Ricky Davis, 56, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor on numerous occasions between February 2012 and December 2017.

During that time, he was involved with the organizations, zone one coordinator Rhonda Tuomi said in a statement.

Tuomi said they recently were made aware of the charges, and “protecting the participants within our softball community is our first priority and it is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Davis appeared at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.

Saskatoon Police say Davis and the alleged victim knew each other and are concerned there may be other victims in the community.

The SPS Child Abuse Unit issued a warrant for his arrest after an investigation, and he was taken into custody on April 7.