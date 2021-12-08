Saskatoon luxury home, once slated for demolition, gets new lease on life

A house in the Briarwood neighbourhood that was close to being demolished last year is getting a new lease on life.

The city says construction to fix the home on Beachdale Crescent is ongoing and that it has met the city's building requirements.

Work on the home is scheduled to be complete by the spring.

The home was the subject of a demolition order in 2019.

At one point, the home was deemed unlivable due to mold and water leak damage.

The owner of the home was absent and the home was vacant.