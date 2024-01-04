SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon Light and Power to pass on carbon tax savings to customers

    Power bill over $1,500 prompts warning

    Following the Government of Saskatchewan’s decision to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, Saskatoon Light and Power (SL&P) is offering a one-time rebate to its estimated 2,000 consumers.

    During the fall, the province announced SaskEnergy would no longer add the federal carbon levy on residents' bills, and later said it would also remove the charge from SaskPower bills for those who rely on electric heat.

    SL&P says its rates are set to match SaskPower and that the company will provide equivalent electric heat relief for its customers who use electric heat as their primary home heating source.

    According to the city, SaskPower will reimburse this relief to offset the cost of providing the rebate to customers and the rebate will be cost-neutral for SL&P.

    “The majority of Saskatchewan residents will not qualify for this one-time rebate; about 85 per cent, use natural gas heating as the primary source of heat for their home. Corporate Revenue Customer Service will work with customers who contact us to determine if they are eligible.” Director of Corporate Revenue Mike Voth said in a news release on Thursday.

    If you are a customer, you can check your eligibility for the rebate and find instructions on how to apply on the city’s website.

     “Heating is estimated to account for up to 60 per cent of power consumed during the winter months for those customers who use electric heat as their primary heating source for their homes. The SL&P one-time rebate aligns with the relief offered by SaskPower,” Voth added.

