SASKATOON -- Just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, multiple 911 calls reported a house explosion in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a house "levelled" from an explosion, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a media release.

Large debris, vehicles and a detached garage were on fire, the department said.

Fire spread to a neighbouring house and crews had to act quickly to protect the home, the department said. The extent of the damages to the home has yet to be determined.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.