SASKATOON -- A house explosion that rocked a Saskatoon neighbourhood over the weekend resulted in more than a half-million dollars of damage according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

The blast happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South.

A person was confirmed dead after the explosion. Details concerning the victim's identity have not been shared by police.

On Saturday, Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said the home was known to be occupied by one person but that someone else could have been visiting.

In an update sent to media on Monday, Saskatoon Fire Department said the explosion caused cloase to $600,000 in damage to the properties involved.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.