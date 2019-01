CTV Saskatoon





The spring edition of the Saskatoon Hospital Home Lottery is underway.

The grand prize is a home in Greenbryre Estates, fully furnished and valued at $1.7 million.

It will be open to the public this weekend.

The lottery also includes an early bird prize of a 2019 Jaguar and a trip to Jamaica.

Money raised from the lottery will go to improving patient care at all three of Saskatoon’s hospitals.