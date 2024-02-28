Saskatoon gets new federal funding to fast-track housing
Federal funding announced Wednesday in Saskatoon aims to fast-track the construction of housing for the city's most in-need residents.
The money is contingent on zoning changes, which will alter things like density requirements in some neighbourhoods.
The federal Housing Accelerator Fund promises to get more people housed in Saskatoon, and it comes at a critical time – with numerous factors contributing to a housing shortage, according to the mayor.
“We’re a city that people want to live in and are coming to, but the dynamics of building and the cost of inflation is creating a real supply challenge,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.
With this comes an issue that’s hard to ignore no matter which part of the city you’re in.
“As part of this we’re seeing an unprecedented amount of homelessness which is a huge issue that we’re facing,” he says.
In the plan, just over $41 million will be used to fast-track the development of 940 housing units over the next three years in Saskatoon.
In addition to homelessness, the plan aims to address a shortage of student housing near post-secondary institutions, which could open much needed space in other areas of the city.
“We want to get more student housing built quickly and, in the downtown, we have a number of applications for housing,” the mayor said.
Broadway is also among one of the first areas to see increased housing, as well as along transit routes in various neighbourhoods.
The member of parliament for employment and workforce was on hand for the announcement.
“Make sure we have the right mix of affordable and social housing right here in Saskatoon because yours is one of the greatest growing cities in the country,” Randy Boissonnault told the news conference Wednesday.
The federal program stipulates that the city change rules to allow things like four-unit dwellings on one lot and four stories near bus stops.
“We’ll continue to do our part to ensure that we will get housing built as soon as we can,” the mayor said.
Parking requirements that limit the number of on-street stalls will also need to be ammended to account for the higher density developments.
The program relies on various homebuilders and community groups to collaborate and make it a success. In ten years, it’s expected to spur the construction of more than 25,000 homes across the city.
The federal Housing Accelerator Fund was created in March 2023. As of the end of September 2023, more than $38.89 billion has been used to create almost 152,000 housing units and repair over 241,000 units.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 250K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than a quarter of a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power and Montreal's light-rail line was out of service Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm brought strong winds and rain across the province.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Canada working to airdrop aid in Gaza Strip as soon as possible: Hussen's office
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office confirmed late Wednesday that Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders apologize to fans for 'Girl Math' ad
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are apologizing for an email sent to season ticket holders that the club admits "missed the mark."
-
'We were with you': Family of Sask. mass killer embraces officer who put an end to high-speed chase
For RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall, reviewing the dash cam footage of the chase and her deft takedown of Sanderson’s vehicle triggered emotions she had no time for on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022.
-
Sask. introduces new suicide counselling program
A new program has been launched for province-wide rapid access to counselling for loved ones of people who have died by suicide, or survived with significant injury or trauma.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
-
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
Calgary
-
'I found my mom crying': Family of dog killed by Pit Bulls in Auburn Bay heartbroken
The family of a small dog killed by two Pit Bull Terriers in Auburn Bay on Sunday are heartbroken but thankful their grandmother, who recently moved to Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine, wasn't hurt during the vicious attack.
-
Flames trading defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars, according to a report from TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun.
-
Woman attacked by dog in Radisson Heights; incident third of its kind in three days
Another dog attack in southeast Calgary on Wednesday makes for three in about 72 hours, all of which are believed to have involved Pit Bulls.
Edmonton
-
'Porn should not be more accessible than sexual health education': Educators raise concerns over Alberta's proposed policies
Former and current educators say Alberta’s already flawed education – around human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender – will only get worse under Danielle Smith’s proposed parental rights policies.
-
19-year-old charged with Monday murder, EPS still seeking suspects
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of 38-year-old Ryan Lariviere on Monday.
-
'Epic journey' of Alberta's Black pioneers celebrated with silver commemorative coin
An Alberta historian is hoping a new coin encourages Canadians to learn more about Western Canada's Black history.
Toronto
-
Woman shot in the face several times with pellet gun in Scarborough, suspect sought
A woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun while she was walking along a trail in Scarborough Wednesday morning and Toronto police are looking for the suspect.
-
Death threats, antisemitic messages targeting Jewish Toronto university student seen on school walls
A Jewish student at Toronto’s Ontario College of Art & Design University (OCAD) says she feels unsafe returning to class after antisemitic messages, including death threats, were scribbled on the walls of her school.
-
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Ottawa
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.
-
Significant number of Canadians using GoFundMe to help cover the cost of living
The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe says there has been a 274 per cent jump in the number of Canadian campaigns asking for money to cover basic living expenses like rent and food since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
-
Heavy snowfall snarls traffic on highway to Whistler
A sudden blast of wintry weather caused such havoc on the roads around Whistler on Wednesday that GPS devices suggested that it would be faster for drivers to take a seven-hour detour past Abbotsford and Lillooet to reach the ski resort.
-
'Unconscionable': Fake posters promise family doctors in B.C. community
Posters have been plastered across the Vancouver Island community of Esquimalt since last weekend, falsely promising residents they can sign up for a family doctor by emailing the municipal hall.
Montreal
-
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 250K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than a quarter of a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power and Montreal's light-rail line was out of service Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm brought strong winds and rain across the province.
-
Dune: Part Two director visits Montreal for film's Canadian premiere
Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve was in Montreal for the premiere of his new film.
-
Patients concerned about future of lymphedema clinic in Montreal
There is confusion and ample amounts of concern about the future of the lymphedema clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
'Unconscionable': Fake posters promise family doctors in B.C. community
Posters have been plastered across the Vancouver Island community of Esquimalt since last weekend, falsely promising residents they can sign up for a family doctor by emailing the municipal hall.
-
Nanaimo crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, RCMP say
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after being hit by a car in Nanaimo Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Maritime weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected in some areas
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Irving Shipyard workers suspended after refusing work in Halifax
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
London
-
'Suddenly we hear an earthquake sound': Family speaks out after stolen van crashes into baby’s room
Krishna and his wife Saiteja were enjoying a quiet evening with their 14-month-old daughter Anvika when their worlds were shaken, literally.
-
Renoviction crisis: Local housing advocates shed light on tactics landlords use to evict tenants
A rally was held inside the lobby of 1280 Webster St. apartment complex, where the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) released its Ontario Renoviction Report.
-
'Bitterly cold' day on the way ahead of weekend warm-up
Midwestern Ontario can expect cold, snowy conditions to stick around Thursday.