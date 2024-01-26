SASKATOON
    • Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours

    Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.

    According to Cenevous Energy, anyone who filled up at the Husky Travel Centre on Marquis Drive between 10 p.m Jan 21 to 6 p.m. Jan 22 may have been affected.

    "Drivers whose vehicles were impacted are eligible to be compensated for any needed repairs," an emailed statement from the company said.

    It was a "third-party supplier" who added diesel to a regular gasoline sales tank during a delivery, Cenevous said.

    The company said any driver who believes their vehicle may have been affected should call customer service at 1-800-661-3835 and select option four.

    On Wednesday, CTV News spoke with a woman who had filled up at the station while diesel was unknowingly dispensed by mistake.

    "When I restarted it, black smoke came out of it and it just died," Barb Risdale said.

    Risdale said got in contact with the station, but only after she saw an anonymous social media post advising of the mix-up.

    "I opened my phone and there was a post on Facebook," said Risdale, who hoped to have her towing costs covered along with any needed repairs.

    --With files from Noah Rishaug

